On 28 September 2004, Wayne Rooney opened his Manchester United career with a dream debut, scoring a hat-trick in their 6-2 win over Fenerbahce.

The 18-year-old became the world's most expensive teenager when he moved to Old Trafford from Everton on a six-year-deal worth £27m.

After recovering from an injury picked up at Euro 2004, Rooney eventually made his first appearance for United in a Champions League group match against Turkish side Fenerbahce - and he was well worth the wait.

United were already 1-0 up when Rooney received a Ruud van Nistelrooy through ball and fired the ball into the roof of the opposition's net.

His second was even more spectacular, coming just 10 minutes later as he cleverly dummied a defender before lashing the ball in from 20 yards to make it 3-0.

Perhaps his third was the best of the bunch - and as he scored that free-kick from the edge of the penalty area, Rooney became the the youngest player – at 18 years and 335 days – to score a Champions League hat-trick.

Manchester United had a new star who would go on to make 559 appearances and become the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals.