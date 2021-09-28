Everton 2-0 Norwich: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionAfter defeat at Aston Villa last weekend and a Carabao Cup exit at QPR in midweek, Everton settled any nerves against bottom side Norwich when Andros Townsend slotted home a first-half penalty after a foul on AllanPublished1 hour agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionHaving scored just twice in his final two seasons at Crystal Palace, the 30-year-old winger was able to celebrate a fourth goal already for his new club with Demarai Gray, who was also at the heart of much of Everton's best workimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionEngland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his return to the Everton side after two games out with a shoulder injury and was twice tested by Norwich's Mathias Normann from long rangeimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionAny lingering sense of unease among the Goodison faithful ended 13 minutes from time when Gray released Abdoulaye Doucoure in the right channel, and the midfielder's composed finish inside the far post all but sealed the three pointsimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionDoucoure's second goal of the season allowed the Toffees to end a difficult week with a fourth Premier League win from six matches to move back up to fifth place in the table, just one point adrift of leaders and city rivals Liverpool