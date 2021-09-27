Leeds 1-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats
Leeds have lost consecutive home league matches against West Ham for the first time in their history.
West Ham have won each of their last three Premier League games when they’ve conceded the first goal (all away from home) – the first time they have won three consecutive such matches in the competition.
West Ham’s Michail Antonio became just the third player to score a 90th minute winner against Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League after Nolberto Solano for Newcastle in December 2001 and Scott Parker for Charlton in December 2002.