Leeds 1-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
  • Leeds have lost consecutive home league matches against West Ham for the first time in their history.

  • West Ham have won each of their last three Premier League games when they’ve conceded the first goal (all away from home) – the first time they have won three consecutive such matches in the competition.

  • West Ham’s Michail Antonio became just the third player to score a 90th minute winner against Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League after Nolberto Solano for Newcastle in December 2001 and Scott Parker for Charlton in December 2002.