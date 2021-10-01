Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

It must have hurt Crystal Palace to be denied victory so late on against Brighton on Monday. They started that game really well too.

Leicester are not having a great time of it at the moment, but Jamie Vardy has started scoring again - three goals in his past two games - which makes me think their form is going to improve soon.

MVP's prediction: Palace's results have been very up and down, but they have played well in some of their games. Leicester have been dropping a lot of points so I fancy Palace here, but only just. 1-0

