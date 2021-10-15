Benitez on Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Mina, Newcastle and ambition
- Published
Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League home game with West Ham on Sunday (14:00 BST).
Here are the key points from the Everton boss:
On injuries: "Richarlison and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin are closer, but they will not be available for this game," says Benitez;
On whether Colombia defender Yerry Mina will be available after international duty: "He is coming back, he's played a lot of minutes and now he's travelling. Hopefully he will be available and we will make a decision on how he feels but we have to wait and see";
Dismissing a return to his former club Newcastle: "From day one I've been talking with the [Everton] board and they don't need to worry, I want to stay here. I'm really happy and just trying to improve everything I can here. I wish them [Newcastle] all the best. When I decide to stay here I keep my word and will continue working here";
On pushing the team further: “I want to be sure we're not comfortable in the middle of the table. We have to fight for being as high as possible. If we can play in Europe or even go higher than just the Europa League it will be better."