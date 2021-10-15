Lawro's predictions: Everton v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Everton have made a excellent start to the season but they might find it hard going against West Ham - they certainly won't get the wide open spaces they enjoyed in their draw with Manchester United.

The Hammers lost to a very late Brentford goal in their last game so I'm expecting a reaction to that anyway, and then you have their manager David Moyes back at his old club - he will be going for a win.

Tom's prediction: Everton are looking strong at the moment. 2-1

