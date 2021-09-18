Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It was a hard-fought victory at a really tough place. You have to be ready for a fight. In the first half we had some really good periods when we were really dominant and should have scored more goals. In the second half we gave the ball away cheaply too many times.

"We have players who are not at their strength playing in this type of game, but they did their best and we got the win. I’m very proud of them defensively and I’m really pleased with the win.

"It’s two wins in a row, two clean sheets. Let’s go again. We have a lot to catch up!"