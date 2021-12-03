Smith on injuries, Pukki and Spurs
- Published
Phil Daley, BBC Radio Norfolk
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Tottenham.
Here's what the Norwich boss had to say:
He expects Milot Rashica to be out for three to four weeks, but Mathias Normann could return next week after an injection to bring him back sooner;
Smith says the injuries are "a blow" but there are opportunities for others to step up;
Todd Cantwell is "clear now from the Covid-19 issues" and has returned to training after a negative test;
Smith says he knew Teemu Pukki was a good player, but "didn't realise how good" until he worked with him;
With Pukki the only Norwich player with more than one goal this season, Smith needs more players to chip in if the Canaries are to keep their unbeaten run intact much longer;
Recent results have built confidence and Smith says his players are now "more than confident enough to go and get points";
On Spurs, Smith says their physical stats "have all risen dramatically" under Antontio Conte so his side need a good performance;
Smith "has a lot of respect" for what Conte has done in the game.