'An absolutely heroic performance' - Rodgers reaction

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Match of the Day: "It is so hard to put it into words. To play Manchester City and Liverpool within 48 hours... It's an absolutely heroic performance. We knew we'd have to defend well at times but we knew we could play football as well. An amazing result for us with everything we're going through against one of the best teams in the world.

"I'm pretty sure the headlines were written before the game. The beauty of the game is it's a chance for the players to write their own headlines and they did that.

"We've had some great wins, picked up some great titles but one thing that has never fallen with this team is the spirit. We've played poorly at times but we've never stopped fighting and we saw that today."