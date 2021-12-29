Brentford 0-1 Man City: Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am very proud of the boys and the performance. I am proud of the fans. That first-half was a masterclass in defending. We knew City would have the ball a lot. That is what they do. They way we closed them down, in the half spaces on the side gave them almost no opportunities.

"They had one chance in the first half, a world class cross from De Bruyne and a marginal onside for Foden. That is all we gave away. We had three marvellous opportunities that we need to take. We should be in front. Second-half, we struggle more to create. We see they have torn teams apart. We only gave them two half chances.

"They are the richest club with the best players. It doesn't matter if they play Foden or Sterling, Grealish or Mahrez. We lacked six or of normal starters. Impressive."