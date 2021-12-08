West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb: The key stats

West Ham’s 2-0 victory in Croatia in the first group game is the only previous meeting between these sides in European competition. Dinamo Zagreb have recorded an expected goals figure of only 0.4 at home.

West Ham have won 19 of their 27 home matches in European competition (drawn three, lost five), boasting a 70% win rate. The Hammers could win three home matches in a single European campaign for the third time (three in 1964-65, four in 1975-76).