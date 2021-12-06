AC Milan v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds starting XI?

Liverpool take on AC Milan in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

The Reds have already qualified for the knockout rounds but will want to keep their 100% record in the group stages.

So will Jurgen Klopp choose to rest some key players after Saturday's win over Wolves - and before they face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa - or will he mix and match?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Reds team to face AC Milan