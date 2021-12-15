Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Since replacing Dean Smith at Villa in November, Steven Gerrard has set about making them more difficult to beat.

They delivered a resilient display as they were beaten at Liverpool, but at Carrow Road on Tuesday the onus was on Gerrard's team to set the tone against a side with the worst defensive record in the division.

The former Rangers boss has now won four of his six games in charge - but he isn't satisfied and says, even though it's a good start, it's his "job to keep pushing the standards".

As for Norwich, there was little to get the home supporters off their seats, with the hosts managing just three tame efforts on target all evening.

Todd Cantwell was restored to the starting line-up, but struggled to make an impact and had only 24 touches before being replaced early in the second half. The midfielder headed straight down the tunnel after leaving the field.

After the game, Smith said he "doesn't know" if he will have enough players to face West Ham on Saturday.

