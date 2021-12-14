Everton 'committed' to creating fan advisory board

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton say they are "committed" to creating a fan advisory board and will continue to discuss how supporters can be represented at board level following a meeting on Monday.

The club met representatives from the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) to debate how it can better involve fans in strategic matters, following a 10,000-strong survey earlier in the season.

The fan advisory board was one of the recommendations from ESSG, which is made up of groups representing more than 3,000 supporters, to act as a "consultative body on club strategy, fan engagement and communications, and other issues impacting the fanbase".

It is hoped it will be formed in 2022, once the ESSG has discussed its terms of reference.

ESSG also wanted fan directors to join the club's board, but it is understood Everton wanted to have more discussions before making any commitments.

The club said it would "develop a process for fan representation at board meetings".