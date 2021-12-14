Norwich v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats
Norwich have lost six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa, with the exception being a 2-0 home win in December 2015.
Villa won 5-1 in their last away league game against Norwich in October 2019, having lost each of their previous four at Carrow Road before this (though three of these were in the Championship).
Norwich boss Dean Smith was in charge of Villa for 11 Premier League games this season – this will be the 32nd occasion a manager takes charge of a Premier League match both for and against a side in the same season.