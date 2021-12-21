How busy is Watford's Christmas schedule?

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Watford have a slightly busier fixture list than most teams.

Claudio Ranieri's side have a short turnaround between matches, with three league games scheduled within 146.5 hours of each other.

Here's how the Hornets' festive period looks:

Wolves v Watford (Sun, 26 December - 12:30 GMT)

Watford v West Ham (Tue, 28 December - 15:00 GMT)

Watford v Tottenham (Sat, 1 January - 15:00 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 146.5 hours

