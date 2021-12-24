Leeds to sign Brereton Diaz in January?

Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz has been in sensational goalscoring form this season as Blackburn have mounted a surprise bid for a return to the Premier League.

It seems only a matter of time before the former Nottingham Forest man is a top-flight player.

His contract is up in the summer, although the club do hold a one-year option, so he could be available at a good price.

Injury-hit Leeds, led by former Chile boss Marcelo Bielsa, are rumoured to be interested and a decent-sized bid would test Rovers' resolve.

Find out who else could be on the move in January