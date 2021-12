Plans are in place for Pep Guardiola to manage New York City FC when his Manchester City contract expires in 2023. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, has asked to leave City and has an agreement in place over a five-year contract with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Elsewhere, West Ham are interested in signing defender Nathan Ake. (90min), external

