Former England goalkeeper Robert Green says Arsenal's young side are "learning harsh lessons" after Manchester United came from behind to beat them at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have now lost eight out of 11 away games at the so-called Premier League big six under Mikel Arteta.

Despite this, Green thinks the Gunners are showing progress under Arteta's leadership.

"They are a young side and are learning as they go along," he told the 5 Live Football Daily podcast.

"They've had some harsh lessons against the big sides who are brilliant exponents of other teams' weaknesses.

"It was a good, brave performance on the ball but off the ball there were some poor decisions. That's what Arteta will be frustrated with.

After Martin Odegaard's classy goal clawed Arsenal level, the Norwegian lunged in on Fred, leaving Martin Atkinson with no choice but to award United a penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the winner.

"These are simple things," Green said. "But Arteta will be thinking we can clean these out and compete with these teams."

