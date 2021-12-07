Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick may only be interim boss until the end of the season, so is wasting no time in trying to imprint his philosophy on Manchester United.

The 63-year-old German confirmed he is adding two new members to the club's coaching staff - former Toronto and New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas is coming in as his assistant, while sports psychologist Sascha Lense, who he knows from their time at RB Leipzig, is also joining.

Rangnick seemed a little surprised more English clubs don't already have a psychologist on their staff.

"In Germany in the last couple of years most clubs have employed a sports psychologist. For me it is absolutely logical - I even had Hans-Dieter Hermann, the current sports psychologist of the German national team at Ulm back in 1998," said Rangnick.

"If you have special coaches for goalkeeping, physical education, for strikers, for fitness, you also should have an expert for the brain."

He added: "It's not so much to put them on the red sofa and holding hands, because most of them won't do that anyway.

"It's for helping the players and the brain should assist the body, not work against it."