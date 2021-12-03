Guardiola on recent form, Rodri & Bernardo
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the City boss:
The injury "emergency" Manchester City have suffered of late looks to be over. Guardiola has confirmed that "except from Ferran [Torres], all of them are ready to travel";
With Guardiola up for Manager of the Month, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo nominated for Player of the Month and Raheem Sterling and Rodri in the running for Goal of the Month, Guardiola played it all down: "One picture, show it's nice. It's not important";
On Rodri's recent displays, he said: "He is now settled. A holding midfielder has be to seven or eight [out of ten] all the time. Cannot be three or four";
And on Bernardo Silva being the best in the Premier League: "I advise you to take a video in Anfield, Stamford Bridge, the last games and you will know it."