Ivan Toney is still sidelined with Covid-19 and Sergi Canos is suspended, but otherwise Frank has the same squad that travelled to Leeds last week.

With Spurs confirming 13 positive cases and the new Omicron variant spreading, he said Brentford are not doing anything differently: "We take all our Covid precautions and doing everything we can. If we get a positive case, like with Ivan, we have to react but we take it case-by-case."

He revealed his admiration for opposite number Claudio Ranieri, who turned 70 in October: "His passion, his dedication, his love for the game, is fantastic. I love the game very much and feel privileged to be doing this job - but I hope I'm doing something else when I'm 70."

On fellow promoted side Watford, who sit four points below Brentford in the table: "There are 12 clubs where the differences between them are not that great. We have seen in recent years that some promoted teams have done well. They play offensive football and have good players at the top end of the pitch but we will try to go out and get the three points."