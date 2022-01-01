Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Match of the Day on the result: "It was the performance of the referee. I was really disappointed with the way the team has been treated on the field today."

On forward Jordan Ayew's performance: "This is Jordan. He has been working really hard, really well and he starts scoring goals and creating chances.

"Overall we had a really good performance. We played a team fifth in the table and gave a really good performance.

"We have to learn from the mistakes we are making and score goals when we are creating those chances."

On whether the absent Wilfried Zaha will play at the Africa Cup of Nations: "I have no comment on that."