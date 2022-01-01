Watford v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri names three changes following his side's 4-1 defeat by West Ham on Tuesday.

In come William Troost-Ekong, Imran Louza and Ken Sema for Kiko Femenia, who misses out with injury, and Cucho Hernandez and Ozan Tufan, who both drop to the bench.

Top scorer Emmanuel Dennis, who will not play in the Africa Cup of Nations - after the Nigerian federation missed the deadline to request his release - starts up front.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sema, King, Dennis.

Subs: Angelini, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Morris.