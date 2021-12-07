'Gray has been Everton's bright spark'

Demarai Gray has been one of the few positives for Everton so far this season, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Gray is the Toffees' joint-top scorer this season after his £1.7m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

"He’s been a really bright spark for this Everton team this season. There haven’t been many but he has been a breath of fresh air," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"The winning goal against Arsenal was something special. His form has been exceptional this season but that was a moment of absolute brilliance. He had so little to aim at but thundered the shot in off the far post.

"It was such an awful game in the first half but you felt something in the stadium with this crowd expectant. There was a lot of noise before the game about protests and the club being in disarray and I think we all understand why, but there was a spirit in the stadium and this place erupted when the second goal went in.

"I haven’t heard a noise like that at a game of football for a long, long time. The crowd stuck with the team and Demarai Gray gave the support something to go home happy about."

