Real Madrid expect Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to join on a free transfer at the end of the season. With only six months left on his contract, the Spanish giants are hopeful of meeting 28-year-old Rudiger's wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues are among a number of English clubs interested in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, with the Frenchman out of contract in the summer. (Sun), external

Thomas Tuchel has suggested midfielder Conor Gallagher will return to Stamford Bridge to fight for a place in the first team after the 21-year-old's season-long loan at Crystal Palace. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, former Chelsea captain John Terry is set to return to the club to help with youth development. The 41-year-old left his role as assistant boss at Aston Villa in the summer to pursue a career in management. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column