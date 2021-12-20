Wolves 0-0 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Wolves' last seven Premier League games have seen just four goals scored (two for, two against), the fewest across a seven-game spell in the Premier League since Crystal Palace in December 1994-January 1995 (four).

This was Chelsea's 20th clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's 37th Premier League game in charge - in top-flight history, only Jose Mourinho (26 games) and Avram Grant (34 games) have reached 20 clean sheets in fewer games than the German.

Wolves have only scored 13 goals in 18 Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage of a league season since scoring 12 in the 1983-84 season, going on to be relegated that year.