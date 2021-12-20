BBC Sport

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Wolves' last seven Premier League games have seen just four goals scored (two for, two against), the fewest across a seven-game spell in the Premier League since Crystal Palace in December 1994-January 1995 (four).

  • This was Chelsea's 20th clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's 37th Premier League game in charge - in top-flight history, only Jose Mourinho (26 games) and Avram Grant (34 games) have reached 20 clean sheets in fewer games than the German.

  • Wolves have only scored 13 goals in 18 Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage of a league season since scoring 12 in the 1983-84 season, going on to be relegated that year.

  • Chelsea failed to score in an away Premier League game for only the second time under Tuchel - the previous time being a 0-0 draw with Leeds in March.