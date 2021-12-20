Transfer news: Newcastle offered Coutinho

Barcelona have offered Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, to both Newcastle and Tottenham. (Mirror, via Goal, external)

Atletico Madrid will let England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, move to Newcastle for £15m if they can sign a replacement. (Mail, external)

The Magpies will also test Everton's resolve for keeping unhappy French full-back Lucas Digne, 28. (CaughtOffside, external)

Elsewhere, Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Manchester City and Arsenal, has rejected the club's latest contract offer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column