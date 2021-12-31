Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

As much as Arsenal have improved, and as good as their home record is - only Manchester City's is better this season - there is still a huge gulf between these two sides.

The difference is not going to be as big as it was when City beat the Gunners 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in August, but taking on the leaders is a heck of an ask for Arsenal's young side.

When I look at how City have been playing during their run of 10 straight league wins, I can only think this is going to be victory number 11.

Dan's prediction: 0-2

