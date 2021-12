You voted Manchester City’s Phil Foden the Premier League young player of 2021.

The 21-year-old England international currently has five goals and three assists so far this season, and he impressed on City’s journey to the Champions League final.

Foden claimed 38% of the total votes, ahead of Chelsea’s Reece James who came second with 24% and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was third with 17%.

