Rodgers on Vardy blow, player welfare & transfers
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Norwich on Saturday, New Year's Day.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes manager:
Jamie Vardy is out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury
James Maddison should be fit for Saturday and Harvey Barnes has trained today "which is good news".
Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey and Papy Mendy will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Norwich game.
Player welfare needs to be looked at because "careers and livelihoods are in danger".
On injuries, Rodgers says he "won't get too bogged down" as it as an excuse, but being able to use five substitutes "would really help to change things".
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is getting better each game he plays and "will come out of the Christmas period with huge confidence".
The club will look at bringing in new players in January, but "money doesn't grow on trees".