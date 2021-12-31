All eyes on Lage's injury list

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves haven’t played since 19 December, and in addition to their tally of Covid cases, posted details of their injury list earlier this week, to underline the reasons for requesting a postponement of their match against Arsenal.

The first duty of Bruno Lage at his news conference is therefore certain to be a roll call.

From the update given on Monday, only Rayan Ait-Nouri sounded close to a return, although there was longer-term encouraging news about Jonny and Pedro Neto, but whether the Covid picture has changed sufficiently to make another postponement request less likely, we’ll hopefully hear today.

Beyond that, of course, the transfer window will be a constant topic for all managers over the next few weeks, so Lage is likely to be asked about it.

Bearing in mind that value is hard to find in January, Wolves fans will probably be expecting them to do something, given the obvious vulnerability of the squad to even a small number of injuries.

Although goals remain painfully difficult to come by at times, Wolves’ admirable defensive strength and concentration has seen them through what could have been a difficult autumn.

But their stocks will be further depleted when Romain Saiss heads to the Africa Cup of Nations next week, and back in August Lage suggested that he wanted to make more signings than eventually happened. Wolves may have to take a bit of a punt, and Lage’s words today will be scoured for any hints.