Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal don't seem to have the same problems at Emirates Stadium as they do on the road - along with Manchester City, their home form is the joint best in the Premier League with six wins, a draw and a defeat so far.

I have a feeling the Gunners will get another victory here because, as good as West Ham have been, they are just starting to look a little bit leggy.

The Hammers were nowhere near their best in their draw at Burnley on Sunday and, although they are still fourth, they have only won one of their past five games.

Martin's prediction: 2-2

West Ham have got goals in them because the whole team have been chipping in, and David Moyes is doing a really good job. I think they will get something here - if Michail Antonio can find his scoring boots again.

