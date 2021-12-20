'Me aside, the boys were different class'
- Published
Skip twitter post
I was brought up to take responsibility when you’ve done something wrong and I have to admit my challenge was poor and misjudged. My mistake giving them the chance to make the decision. Gutted! pic.twitter.com/s32N3ZaKVS— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 19, 2021
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match, other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team. Me aside, the boys were different class in unbelievably difficult circumstances.— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 19, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2