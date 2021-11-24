Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Former Everton forward Tim Cahill arrived from Millwall for just £1.5m in 2004 but his impact across eight years was undeniable.

Richards said: “He always used to score against me. He wasn't that tall, but the timing of his headers was just brilliant. When you mention top, top strikers, he's not at that level. But what he did for an improving Everton, he's certainly an unsung hero.”

You can read about their selections here

And you can listen to the podcast in full here