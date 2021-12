🗣️ "I was like a caged animal"



Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw talks to @BBCLeeds



* How he recovered from injury



* Playing again in the Premier League



* Watching the club & team grow



* His future beyond the season



🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/pgfdrUh6K0#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/mOfdZuV6CW