New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has sanctioned the January sale of forward Bertrand Traore. (Football Insider), external

Gerrard wants to sign Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 24, from Villareal. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

But Torres, who turned down a 60m euro (£50.4m) move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, is happy to stay at his hometown club for now. (Guardian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column