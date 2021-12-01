Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats
Leeds have won their past six home league games against Crystal Palace, since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.
Palace have conceded three goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season - more than any other side. Those goals have cost the Eagles five points (1-1 v Brighton in September, 2-2 v Arsenal in October).
Only Teemu Pukki has scored a higher percentage of his team’s goals (62.5% for Norwich) in the Premier League this season than Raphinha (46.2%) for Leeds.