Chelsea far from their best against a spirited Watford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.

But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.

Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford had twice gone close.

With title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both victorious, Chelsea would have slipped to third had they drawn - but Hakim Ziyech ensured they still lead the way.

Ziyech's strike after coming on for the injured Trevoh Chalobah condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.

However, there were positives in defeat for Ranieri who, after last month's win over Manchester United, saw another spirited home performance from his players.