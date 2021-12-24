Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

West Ham have hit a bit of a sticky patch and it's no surprise it has coincided with them suffering a few injuries to key players at a time they have had a lot of games.

It will help the Hammers if Michail Antonio is back to lead the line after a period isolating with Covid, but I can see their bad run continuing.

Southampton are a difficult team to predict and they haven't won for a while either - six games to be exact - but if West Ham don't play well again and this gets scrappy, then I can see Saints nicking it.

Roland's prediction: 3-1

Am I anti-Saints because of my Portsmouth background? Absolutely. I don't know why, because I moved away from Portsmouth when I was seven, but it's got to be a West Ham win.

Curt's prediction: 2-0

