Rangnick wants more subs, fewer cup games

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says he is looking forward to the big tradition of games over the Christmas period, but has realised pretty quickly some of the challenges with managing in England.

The Reds haven't played since 11 December because of the Covid outbreak which closed their training ground and forced the postponement of the games against Brentford and Brighton.

Before Monday's game at Newcastle, Rangnick said it would be a great help if the Premier League returned to allowing teams five substitutions in a game, as they did during project restart.

He also suggested another way to help with a tight fixture calendar is to consider scrapping FA Cup replays and the Carabao Cup too.

"England is the only top country in the top five leagues in Europe that plays two cup competitions, in France they abolished the second one," said Rangnick.

"The other issue that has been changed now is the FA Cup, in other countries in cup competitions you play extra-time and penalties, so you never have a replay."