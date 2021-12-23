Guardiola on Premier League, players & parties
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's Boxing Day game with Leicester City.
Here are the key points:
On Ferran Torres' move to Barcelona: "I want happiness for my players. If you're not happy you have to leave". He added that there will be no replacement striker signing in January as a result.
After questioning the behaviour of some of his players earlier this week: "In this type of career, the work you do on and off the pitch is the same. You have to live for that profession all the time."
When speaking about player welfare, Guardiola suggested that the only way to combat the fixture schedules and relentless nature of the recent seasons might be to strike. Although he doesn't advocate that, he added: "It’s not fair, because there were no holidays. We talk about welfare of the players in that moment, it’s your problem. Take a look at yourself."