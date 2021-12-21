Newcastle dealt busiest Christmas schedule

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Newcastle United have the busiest Christmas fixture list in the Premier League this time.

The Magpies are battling relegation and face the shortest turnaround between matches, with three games scheduled within 138 hours of each other.

Here's how Newcastle's festive period looks:

Newcastle v Manchester United (Mon, 27 December - 20:00 GMT)

Everton v Newcastle (Thu, 30 December - 19:30 GMT)

Southampton v Newcastle (Sun, 2 January - 14:00 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 138 hours

