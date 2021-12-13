Conor Gallagher lit up Palace's win against Everton with two goals on Sunday - and the on-loan Chelsea midfielder has been tipped for a big future.

Former Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that his career trajectory is only going one way.

"It seems like he has every aspect to his game," said McAnuff. "As a young man, to play with that confidence and maturity, it's amazing.

"The goal really summed him up - his energy and desire to win the ball back in the 93rd minute and then a simply unbelievable strike."

Gallagher will stay at Selhurst Park for this season and has been on loan at four clubs in the past three seasons.

He will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer but McAnuff is unsure what his next career decision should be.

"I think big clubs will be interested in him," he said. "He could break into Chelsea's team - Tuchel wants front-foot football, playing with high intensity and Gallagher does that - but not yet.

"Playing regular football is so important for him moving forward, but whoever wants him will have to stump up big money.

"I could see him playing for Spurs if they were willing to pay."

