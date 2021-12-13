Leicester 4–0 Newcastle: The pick of the stats
- Published
Leicester City have won nine of their past 12 Premier League games against Newcastle United, scoring 29 goals at an average of 2.4 per game.
Newcastle suffered their biggest Premier League defeat since losing 5-0 at Manchester City in July 2020.
Meanwhile, the Magpies have conceded 34 league goals this season, more than any other side and their highest tally after 16 matches of any campaign since 1977-78 (also 34), when they went on to be relegated from the top flight.