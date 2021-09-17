Everton 3-1 Burnley: Fantasy football top performers
Everton cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Everton players:
Andros Townsend (3)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (2)
Michael Keane (1)
So which Everton and Burnley players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
