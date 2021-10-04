West Ham 1-2 Brentford: The pick of the stats
West Ham have lost four of their past seven home league matches (won two, drawn one), as many as they lost in their previous 20 at London Stadium.
Brentford are unbeaten in all four away Premier League matches this season (won two, drawn two), becoming the first side to avoid defeat in their first four away games in the competition since Hull City in 2008-09.
Timed at 93 minutes 43 seconds, Yoane Wissa’s winning goal for the Bees was the latest winning goal scored against the Hammers in the Premier League since May 2011, when Charles N’Zogbia scored after 93 minutes 45 seconds for Wigan Athletic to seal a 3-2 victory.