Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Leicester
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on stars of BBC Three comedy Ladhood, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas, for the fifth round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Leicester are almost expected to win these kind of games now, but I don't think it will be straightforward for them at all.
Brighton left it very late to beat Brentford last time out but they have a bit of momentum now after winning three of their first four games.
Aqib's prediction: I've not gone for a 0-0 yet, have I? There are going to be a lot of goals this weekend. 1-2
Shaun's prediction: Brighton have made a decent start but Leicester will be too strong for them. 0-2
Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go