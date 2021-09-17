Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leicester are almost expected to win these kind of games now, but I don't think it will be straightforward for them at all.

Brighton left it very late to beat Brentford last time out but they have a bit of momentum now after winning three of their first four games.

Aqib's prediction: I've not gone for a 0-0 yet, have I? There are going to be a lot of goals this weekend. 1-2

Shaun's prediction: Brighton have made a decent start but Leicester will be too strong for them. 0-2

