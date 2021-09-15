Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan - Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side deserved victory over AC Milan at Anfield.

The Reds trailed 2-1 before beating their Italian opponents 3-2 in an entertaining game.

"It is deserved but we had 10 minutes where Milan nearly changed the whole tie," added Klopp.

"We are experienced in the competition, or should be. Now we won I can say that the changes we made were the right thing to do because playing every three days is just not possible with the same guys. The guys who came on did incredibly well.

"It is a tough group. That is why it is important we won this game. It does not decide anything but it gave us a winning start."