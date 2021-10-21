Chelsea v Norwich City: Last time out

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal as his header in first-half injury time earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge in July 2020.

The win boosted Frank Lampard's Blues' hopes of securing a Champions League spot with two games of the disrupted 2019-20 season remaining.

Norwich had seen their relegation confirmed by a 4-0 loss to West Ham a few days earlier and failed to register a shot on target in the match.